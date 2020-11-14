 Skip to main content
Investigators pursuing leads into deaths of 2 at reported shooting scene
HONAKER, Va. — Investigators are pursuing leads into the deaths of two men found at the scene of a reported shooting in Buchanan County late Thursday, Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan said Friday.

At around 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the Fire Tower Road area in the county, a news release from the BCSO states. When deputies arrived, they found two dead men at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“We definitely believe they are related to the shooting,” McClanahan said.

Autopsies have been completed by the Russell County Medical Examiner, but the sheriff said he had not seen the results as of Friday afternoon. He added that the names of the men are being withheld while the Sheriff’s Office tries to notify next of kin.

