Invasion of Ukraine will mean more pain at the pump

Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine temporarily drove crude oil prices over $100 a barrel in at least one international market Thursday. While the price later fell, motorists can expect prices at the pump to keep climbing.

The Brent Crude oil index in Great Britain climbed to $104 a barrel on Thursday, up about $7 from Wednesday, before descending to $99 by late afternoon, according to the website OilPrice.com.

U.S. oil markets generally ranged in the mid-$90 per barrel range and the OPEC price was $96.10.

Gasoline prices at the pump have risen steadily for the past eight weeks thanks to a combination of tension over the Russia-Ukraine situation and demand outpacing supply nationwide as COVID rates diminish, according to Patrick De Haan, petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com who spoke Thursday in an online news conference.

“The national average could rise 5 to 15 cents a gallon over the next one to two weeks,” De Haan said. “As this situation continues to escalate, the primary risk is Russia’s oil flow. It is the second largest, borderline third largest oil producer globally so what happens in Russia could have a profound impact on the availability and price.

De Haan said the late afternoon leveling of crude prices offers a “glimmer of hope” but the national average price for gas rose 2 cents per gallon on Thursday.

“The primary impact is on Americans’ wallets. They will be paying more at the pump across the country. California’s gas price will likely eclipse $5 a gallon in the next few weeks, the national average has the potential to eventually rise to $4 a gallon – today the national average is $3.55 a gallon. Most states will see prices go up 5 to 10 cents a gallon over the next one to two weeks and it could be more significant if the situation continues to escalate in the days ahead,” De Haan said.

The current national average is the highest price for gas since 2014, according to AAA.

De Haan said prices rose to $3.49 per gallon in Michigan and Florida on Thursday in response to the events in the Ukraine.

“Some of those Great Lakes states – Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Illinois, may see prices go up more dramatically tomorrow,” De Haan said. “These states exhibit price cycling, which makes predicting price movements a little easier. The rest of the country is likely so see smaller, more incremental increases over the next one to two weeks.”

AAA reported the statewide average price in Tennessee for a gallon of unleaded gas was $3.30 on Thursday, up 26 cents per gallon compared to just one month ago. A year ago the average price in Tennessee was $2.44.

