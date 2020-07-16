GLADE SPRING, Va. — A crash on Interstate 81 in Glade Spring has closed all north and southbound lanes, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

A crash was reported in the northbound lanes at the 34 mile marker in Washington County. After 8 p.m., the highway was closed in both directions and traffic was backed up for about two miles.

Local officials report that traffic is being diverted onto U.S. Highway 11.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

