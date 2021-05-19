Intergenerational duplexes proposed for former Cortrim plant, Aurora Casket Co. industrial property

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Fifteen years after a Thanksgiving Day fire leveled an 110,000-square-foot plant on the corner of Georgia Avenue and Oakwood Street in Bristol, Tennessee, a local developer plans to repurpose the vacant lot into single-level residential duplexes.
“There’s such a large need for single-level living,” owner Randy Moore said. “It’s just a great piece of property to do that with.”
Moore acquired the approximately 12-acre vacant lot from the city in March after he purchased four adjoining parcels along Lakeview and Golf streets via private sale in 2019 for $65,000.
Although plans are preliminary, with multiple site plans still being considered, Moore has big aspirations.
“We’re basically going to be creating our own neighborhood,” he said.
Main access to the development is proposed to be from East Cedar Street. Some of the proposed amenities include a clubhouse, a pool, a walking trail, picnic tables and dog-friendly areas.
With the amenities and its proximity to King University, Moore hopes to attract residents from the elderly to young adults.
He said he is in talks with other investors and expects decisions about moving forward to be made soon; however, he couldn’t estimate a construction start date.
Bristol Tennessee Economic Development Director Tom Anderson said when Moore bought the property, there wasn’t a development agreement or incentives, but simply a proposal for what could be built there.
According to documents from city officials, the project is estimated to cost between $12 million and $14 million, but Moore indicated that’s on the high side. He also couldn’t estimate the approximate investment.
Indiana-based Aurora Casket Co. purchased the former Cortrim plant in 2003. At the time of the fire in 2006, the company was using the building primarily for lumber storage.
While the blaze destroyed the building, it also damaged nearby homes. Investigators at the time could not determine the cause.
In the years following the fire, city officials expressed their desire to rezone the site to a residential district to better match the neighborhood, which is primarily composed of single-family homes.
