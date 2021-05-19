Intergenerational duplexes proposed for former Cortrim plant, Aurora Casket Co. industrial property

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Fifteen years after a Thanksgiving Day fire leveled an 110,000-square-foot plant on the corner of Georgia Avenue and Oakwood Street in Bristol, Tennessee, a local developer plans to repurpose the vacant lot into single-level residential duplexes.

“There’s such a large need for single-level living,” owner Randy Moore said. “It’s just a great piece of property to do that with.”

Moore acquired the approximately 12-acre vacant lot from the city in March after he purchased four adjoining parcels along Lakeview and Golf streets via private sale in 2019 for $65,000.

Although plans are preliminary, with multiple site plans still being considered, Moore has big aspirations.

“We’re basically going to be creating our own neighborhood,” he said.

Main access to the development is proposed to be from East Cedar Street. Some of the proposed amenities include a clubhouse, a pool, a walking trail, picnic tables and dog-friendly areas.

With the amenities and its proximity to King University, Moore hopes to attract residents from the elderly to young adults.