Insurance claims spike after weekend storm damage

Hail and high winds from last weekend’s thunderstorms have rained claims on local insurance offices.

“We have seen an influx with the hail,” said longtime insurance agent Mark Hall, 62, who works in Bristol, Virginia for The Hilb Group.

“We do have a substantial amount of wind damage and trees on houses — that kind of thing,” Hall said.

“We have a lot of trees down and damage to roofs.”

Over the weekend, winds gusted up to 40 mph at the Tri-Cities Regional Airport in Blountville, Tennessee, according to meteorologist Jeremy Buckles with the National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee.

“We’ve had quite a few claims in relations to the hail and a lot of flooding,” said Billy Witt, 54, an insurance agent for CSE Insurance in Abingdon, Virginia.

In Tennessee, winds knocked down a dozen trees at Steele Creek Park in Bristol, Tennessee, forcing park official Terry Napier to file an insurance claim Monday to rebuild Shelter F after a tree crashed into the structure.

