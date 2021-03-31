Insurance claims spike after weekend storm damage

Hail and high winds from last weekend’s thunderstorms have rained claims on local insurance offices.
“We have seen an influx with the hail,” said longtime insurance agent Mark Hall, 62, who works in Bristol, Virginia for The Hilb Group.
“We do have a substantial amount of wind damage and trees on houses — that kind of thing,” Hall said.
“We have a lot of trees down and damage to roofs.”
Over the weekend, winds gusted up to 40 mph at the Tri-Cities Regional Airport in Blountville, Tennessee, according to meteorologist Jeremy Buckles with the National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee.
“We’ve had quite a few claims in relations to the hail and a lot of flooding,” said Billy Witt, 54, an insurance agent for CSE Insurance in Abingdon, Virginia.
In Tennessee, winds knocked down a dozen trees at Steele Creek Park in Bristol, Tennessee, forcing park official Terry Napier to file an insurance claim Monday to rebuild Shelter F after a tree crashed into the structure.
“Of course, they have damage across the state, so we are documenting as we clean, not knowing when an adjuster will be able to come out,” said Napier, the director of parks and recreation for Bristol, Tennessee.
Hall suggests that homeowners inspect their roof’s shingles for “impact marks” from hail. You can also look in gutters to see grit that has washed off shingles, Hall said.
“At that point, they could get up and file a claim,” Hall said. “Hail could shorten the life of the shingle.”
In the event of hail, Bristol got lucky — compared to places just to the south.
Quarter-size hail was reported in Bristol early Sunday while Tennessee towns Jonesborough and Greeneville got slammed with golf ball-sized hail, according to Phil Hamilton of the Hamilton Insurance Agency in Bristol, Virginia.
‘When you get golf ball-size hail, it can do some damage,” Hall said.
Hail falls about once a year in the greater Bristol region, said Hamilton.
Besides hail, he said, “We had a few phone calls about water coming in the foundation. And that’s excluded.”
Standard homeowner policies do not include flood insurance, Hamilton said.
