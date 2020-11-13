Inmate indicted on 2018 premeditated murder charge

ABINGDON, Va. — An inmate at United States Penitentiary, Lee County was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday on a charge of premeditated murder in the stabbing death of his cellmate, according to Daniel Bubar, acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia.
Samuel Silva, 45, was charged with one count of willfully, deliberately, maliciously and with premeditation killing Abraham Aldana in September 2018.
A trial date has not been set.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!