Injury turns Appalachian cowboy into a writer

A Tazewell County, Virginia, farmer---who may be one of the last few Appalachian cowboys--- is preserving cowboy culture through his writing, lifestyle, and actions.

John Rhudy, a long-time farmer, herds beef cattle on horseback on his Burke’s Garden farm, proud to be carrying on an Appalachian lifestyle that started with his family as far back as the 1800s.

But, an accident this spring while on a young colt has left the farmer recuperating at home for several weeks, granting him just enough time to pen creative words that speak to the heart of anyone who loves that special place called home.

Not only is Rhudy a caretaker of the land, he’s also a writer.

He’s always dabbled with words, recognizing his talent ever since his high school teachers encouraged him to pursue a career in English. But, instead, he majored in geography.

And, while the accident is keeping him from mowing hay and mending fences this summer, Rhudy, 52, is still finding plenty of inspiration to write.

He wakes every morning to the beauty of the Burke’s Garden community, looking down into the hollow at Banks Ridge where his cattle graze around his mountain home.

The farmer has a knack for composing poems about his passion for the agrarian culture that runs as deeply as his Southwest Virginia roots.

“The accident has made me think about the things I’ve always wanted to do,” said Rhudy, who took a spill from a bucking horse the end of May, causing him to suffer from a pelvic hematoma the size of a softball. While being transferred to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Rhudy lost nearly half of his blood volume.

With several more weeks to recover, the cowboy said he is pacing himself.

“It’s been a slow process. I’m used to going and doing,” he said. “I’ve passed my mid-life. If I’m going to do more things, I guess now’s the time.”

He wants to spend more time with his children while they’re still living at home. He’d also like to raise and train Border Collie dogs.

And, not far from his thoughts are his plans to pick up a pen and write.

‘Outstanding in his field’

“I have somewhat a talent for writing,” Rhudy said with a humble voice. “I need to put it to good use to preserve my lifestyle and way of life.”

With the user name “Sweat and Bailin’ Twine,” the farmer has created an account on Substack, an email newsletter platform that also allows journalists to build a portfolio while finding an audience. His writings, some of which are free to view, can be found at https://johnrhudy.substack.com.

The cowboy, whose world is all about working cattle, said he doesn’t know much about the publishing world.

“I don’t know if I could ever make a living as a writer, but I do want to get the word out about my writing and test the waters,” he said.

His writing, “My Mistress,” found on Substack, summarizes the love for his home. An excerpt reads, “… I've been here since my day of birth, this valley's my only home. Had to live in other places but my heart did always roam. Back to the fertile fields and the grassland so lush and green. I can't put forth the words and explain to others what I mean...”

Off the cuff, he wrote a poem this week which describes his recent accident with great detail and emotion. He named it, “The Last Time.”

“I look up at the monitors, the gauges and lights

I hear, faintly through the earphones on my ears, the sound of the props

We soar over land I've ridden gathering cattle although I can't see below

I know this for I know the flight paths of med flight from watching them while working

I still feel the colt beneath me

The explosion as he tries to get away from whatever troubles him

He's been one of the easiest colts I've started

Just goes to show how unpredictable another being can be

I feel the eruption of pain in my abdomen

I see the ground coming up to meet me

I grab the reins to keep from losing him

I remember it all

I count my blessings to feel the pain and remember the why

I appreciate the medical professionals doing their jobs

And I give thanks for this setback

Knowing I have the chance to heal and go back to the life I love

I also pray I'll never know the last time I'll ever ride a horse

For this is not the last time...”

Spreading the word

Rhudy also finds merit in writing about the struggles of agriculture in modern society.

“People in agriculture make up only 2% of the population in order to feed the whole world,” Rhudy, who is dedicated to telling people about the plight of the local farmers and the satisfaction he gains from making a living at it, said.

But, he’s afraid farm families are facing extinction.

“We’re on the third and fourth generations that have few ties to the land,” he said. “Even in rural Tazewell, my children’s friends have no grandparents who farm. We have adults with children who think their food comes from Walmart or McDonalds.”

Rhudy sees it as his job to spread the word about agriculture.

“I guess you could call me a freelance PR person for agriculture,” he said with a laugh.

Through an earlier friendship made during a team roping event, Rhudy made connections with an editor of “The Roping Pen,” a publication for team roping and rodeo, who requested some of Rhudy’s writings for publication.

In one of his articles, Rhudy expresses his passion for an industry that may be losing a connection to society. He writes, “Those of us involved in farming and ranching owe it to our way of life to educate the public, which is constantly bombarded by false information from the mainstream media and animal rights/environmental groups.”

Where he belongs

Despite his love for raising livestock, Rhudy graduated from Southwest Virginia Community College and Radford University in 1997 with a degree in geography, later earning a master’s degree in education in 2019 from Bluefield University.

After college, he worked for Senah Farms in Burke’s Garden before finding a job with Clinch Valley Community Action and Head Start where he was a transition and disability supervisor for a year.

He worked for Steele Cattle Services for more than 20 years before the company transitioned to G&G Livestock, his current employer.

“I never take for granted how fortunate I am to live in Burke’s Garden. We’re blessed with this winding mountain road where we’ve been able to keep out development,” he said.

“This is my home with its fertile farmland and breath-taking scenery. My family moved here in 1802 and they haven’t been able to run us off yet.”

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.