Initial TV ads promoting Hard Rock Bristol hit airwaves

BRISTOL, Va. – The campaign to elicit votes for the proposed Hard Rock Bristol Hotel and Casino hits the airwaves today.

A television commercial featuring local business owners and a member of City Council voicing support for the casino project begins airing today. Registered Bristol Virginia voters will vote in a referendum to accept or reject the casino project, starting Sept. 18 until Election Day on Nov. 3.

The 30-second commercial focuses on the 2,000 direct jobs the project is forecast to create and the value of the Hard Rock entertainment brand.

It includes Jim McGlothlin, chairman and CEO of The United Company – one of the partners trying to bring the project to the former Bristol Mall, Vice Mayor Anthony Farnum and three downtown business owners

“This television ad is an important part of our ongoing commitment to share information about the resort and what local business and community leaders believe it will do for our community,” McGlothlin said in a written statement. “We want the community to be excited about this project and what it will bring to Bristol and the surrounding community. We have faced tough times, but this is our ‘moon shot’ to create the bright future our hard-working families and businesses deserve.”

The commercial was paid for by the Vote Yes For Bristol campaign committee and follows a series of mailers, signs and newspaper advertisements.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.