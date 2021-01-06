Initial probe indicates damaged vehicle sparked fatal shooting

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The initial investigation into the Sunday night shooting in Bristol, Tennessee that left one man dead and his brother injured, indicates it started over anger about damage to a vehicle, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said Tuesday.
But the sheriff added that “something’s not adding up” about the story.
The trouble began when Daniel Michael Endres, the Abingdon man charged Monday with murder in the case, showed up “angry and upset” at the trailer of Linzie Humes, 59, and George Humes, 60, on Sweet Hollow Road in Bristol, Tennessee, Cassidy said. Endres blamed the brothers for the damage, he said.
The sheriff said his team is sifting through “a lot of evidence” and interviewing people but have found no evidence of any car damage. And he said he’s skeptical that vandalism was the sole cause of the shootings.
“Usually … especially [for] violent encounters like that, there are some underlying factors or motives behind it,” Cassidy said during an interview in his Blountville office. “But all we’re figuring out is [the suspect] was upset, he goes to the scene with weapons already knowing that he’s going to commit a dangerous felony, and he just shoots randomly into the dwelling and on the front porch. …”
Linzie Humes and George Humes were both taken to the Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment, he said. Both underwent surgery.
While George Humes was stabilized and released from the hospital that night, Linzie Humes was transported to Johnson City Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, Cassidy said.
Endres, 31, was arraigned Tuesday morning. He’s being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon on a fugitive from justice charge, Cassidy said in a news release.
Endres has been charged in Sullivan County, where the shootings occurred, with first-degree murder, attempted murder and reckless endangerment.
His next court date has been set for Jan. 27. Endres can waive extradition prior to his January court date, Cassidy said.
The sheriff said that Endres and the Humes brothers knew each other before the shootings, but not well.
“...What we’re getting from our victim and witness testimony is [that they were] acquaintances, they ... had prior conversations, but [the victims] hadn’t seen our suspect, Mr. Endres, for over a year,” Cassidy said. “... and then, all of a sudden, this violent encounter. …”
The witness was George Humes’ girlfriend, 58-year-old Vickie Roberts, who was in the trailer when the shootings happened and made the 911 call, Cassidy said.
Roberts told law enforcement officials that the shooting began on the front porch, where the suspect met one of the brothers, Cassidy said. Shots were fired on the porch, through the door and the walls of the trailer, he said.
Endres then fled in his car, Cassidy said.
“The only damage we did see to Mr. Endres’ vehicle is, when he fled the scene, he went through a fence and had an accident and then left the scene of that accident, and that was corroborated by our witnesses as well,” Cassidy said.
The sheriff said he’s hopeful that more possible motives for the shooting could emerge over the next week.
Cassidy thanked the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service and Virginia State Police for their quick arrest of Endres on Monday.
As of Tuesday morning, the sheriff said his team wasn’t sure when Endres’ extradition process would start, and they were struggling to reach anyone at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail about that. Cassidy said it seemed like the jail’s phone system was down.
“No answer at all, just a busy signal,” he said.
