Initial probe indicates damaged vehicle sparked fatal shooting

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The initial investigation into the Sunday night shooting in Bristol, Tennessee that left one man dead and his brother injured, indicates it started over anger about damage to a vehicle, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said Tuesday.

But the sheriff added that “something’s not adding up” about the story.

The trouble began when Daniel Michael Endres, the Abingdon man charged Monday with murder in the case, showed up “angry and upset” at the trailer of Linzie Humes, 59, and George Humes, 60, on Sweet Hollow Road in Bristol, Tennessee, Cassidy said. Endres blamed the brothers for the damage, he said.

The sheriff said his team is sifting through “a lot of evidence” and interviewing people but have found no evidence of any car damage. And he said he’s skeptical that vandalism was the sole cause of the shootings.

“Usually … especially [for] violent encounters like that, there are some underlying factors or motives behind it,” Cassidy said during an interview in his Blountville office. “But all we’re figuring out is [the suspect] was upset, he goes to the scene with weapons already knowing that he’s going to commit a dangerous felony, and he just shoots randomly into the dwelling and on the front porch. …”