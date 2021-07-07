Infant killed in Monday morning fire in Appalachia

APPALACHIA, Va. — A fatal fire on Monday that killed an 8-month-old in Appalachia does not appear to be suspicious, according to Virginia State Police.

The Appalachia Fire Department responded to the fire at 6:09 a.m. on Monday at a residence in the 1300 block of Lower Exeter Road. A 30-year-old woman and 3-year-old boy were able to escape the burning residence, police said.

The woman was transported to Lonesome Pine Hospital, where she was treated and released for injuries sustained in the blaze, police said.

Once the fire was extinguished, the remains of an 8-month-old girl were discovered inside the residence. They were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Center in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

The origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation.