Indivior sentenced to pay $289M more in Suboxone case
Indivior sentenced to pay $289M more in Suboxone case

ABINGDON, Va. — A drug manufacturing company was sentenced in federal court Thursday to pay $289 million in criminal penalties after an earlier guilty plea related to the marketing of the opioid addiction treatment drug Suboxone, according to Daniel Bubar, acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia.

Judge James P. Jones entered the sentence against Indivior Solutions pursuant to a plea agreement, according to a news release. Indivior Solutions admitted to making false statements to MassHealth, the Massachusetts Medicaid program, about Suboxone film and its safety for children, the release states.

Combined with its civil penalties, Indivior Solutions will pay $600 million to resolve its civil and criminal liability. The investigation and prosecution of Indivior Solutions, Indivior Inc., Indivior PLC, Indivior’s former CEO and medical director as well as Indivior’s former parent company, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, resulted in recoveries of more than $2 billion, the release states.

