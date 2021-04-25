Impact statements reveal effects of AT murder, assaults on victims and survivors

A judge considered several emotional victim impact statements when deciding whether to accept a not guilty plea by reason of insanity in the Appalachian Trail murder case in Southwest Virginia.

Judge James Jones has accepted a plea made by James Jordan, 31, on murder and assault charges. Jordan will remain in custody and receive mental health treatment. Jordan was charged in connection with the May 2019 death of Ronald S. Sanchez Jr., 43, of Oklahoma, and the stabbing of Kirby Morrill of Canada, near the Wythe and Smyth county line.

“Mr. Jordan is mentally ill, I understand,” Morrill wrote in a victim impact statement. “And while I have some compassion for mental illness in general, I am sure you’ll forgive me for saying that I can find none for him. Many mentally ill people are not violent, nor cruel. Mr. Jordan is a murderer. It is anguishing to have him labeled not guilty in any fashion, though I accept the legal ramifications of those words are very different from the effect they have on me.”

If Jordan is unable to recognize his actions harmed people, Morrill asked Jones to use his power to “keep that man under lock and key. Keep him from harming anyone else. He has demonstrated that he is an unwavering danger to those around him, and I cannot bear the thought of him inflicting upon anyone else what he has on me. And on Ron.”