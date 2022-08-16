 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Identity of toddler who fell from vehicle and died has been released

The identity of a young child who fell from a car and died Monday afternoon in Bluff City, Tennessee, has been released.

Kyber Sines, 14 months, was fatally injured when the child fell from a vehicle on Morrell Town Road in Bluff City and was fatally injured, according to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and the Fatal Incident Reconstruction and Support Team responded to the scene and are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident, according to the release. The release sent Tuesday afternoon said the investigation remains active and the investigative findings will be presented to the Sullivan County District Attorney General’s Office when completed.

