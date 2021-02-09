IDA transfers land for Texas Roadhouse at The Falls

Board Chairman Paul Conco asked if the deed allowed for the land to revert back to the IDA if — for some unknown reason — Texas Roadhouse failed to open or opened but then closed abruptly.

“We’re going to have over $800,000 in site work improvements. We’ll have a construction lender. We will do our work in advance. We wouldn’t do that if we didn’t believe Texas Roadhouse was going to come in and build,” Hamlin said. “I don’t think the lender — unless they had someone who was going to pay that back to them — is going to allow the property to revert back to the city or the IDA.”

This was the same process Interstate used in securing an ALDI grocery store for The Falls in 2017, Hamlin said.

The Falls suffered other losses since opening in late 2015, with the 2020 closings of co-anchor Cabela’s and a Freddy’s Steakburgers. In addition, developers of a planned Tru by Hilton hotel failed to secure sufficient funding to proceed.

Conco said it is unfortunate the city doesn’t have “any guarantees” regarding tenants.