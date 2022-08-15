Iconic downtown Marion building demolished after crash

MARION, VA. - Happy’s is no more.

The iconic local building on the corner of North Main Street and East Chilhowie Street was demolished on Monday after a car crashed into it, causing the front lower right portion of the building to crumble and cracking it nearly to its roof.

After an assessment by engineers, Smyth County building officials determined the building was structurally unsound and demolition began late Monday morning. The building was down by the afternoon.

Ken Heath, Marion’s community and economic development director, described Happy’s as “one of Marion’s iconic businesses.”

“From the days of the early 70s with Gary Peacock and Three Stooges movies at the pizzeria to the days of Judy and Jerry Hounshell's Happy’s Platter, and all the folks the served food and drink within those walls, we’ve had wonderful business owners that have provided a gathering place for the community for a generation,” said Heath, who recalled doing a radio commercial outside the building “that made a splash or two,” back in his radio days.

Designed by Bristol architect H. Doriot for J.W.S. Rhea, the 117-year-old brick structure was built to replace an earlier wooden one and housed the F.F. Francis storehouse with second-floor apartments, Heath explained. The building was then acquired by Margaret Rhea Staley in 1920 and used by the 3C Nectar Bottling Company before being purchased by Wilson W. Scott and Philip Francis four years later.

The popular Happy’s Pizzeria opened in the building in 1974. Heath recalled that the opening came “with a bit of controversy.”

“The outside featured a mural of a chef toting a pizza and a mug,” he explained. “Because the mug looked like a beer, the owners decided to paint it a darker color and call it a ‘root beer’ to quell the grumblers.”

It’s during that time period that most locals recall fond memories of the building.

Stephanie Grubb remembered walking with her friends to get lunch at Happy’s from the junior high school during band camp in the 70s.

“And they would show black and white Laurel and Hardy movies on the wall,” she added.

Teresa Williams also remembered walking to the restaurant after her first school dance at the junior high school in 1977.

“When it became Happy’s restaurant, it was me and my husband’s favorite date night restaurant,” Williams said. “I have nothing but good memories from there. It was sad when it closed and it is even sadder that it is gone.”

Likewise, Brenda Cole spent many Friday date nights at the eatery, saying it had the “best food in town for many years.”

Sherry Hart said she loved her time cooking, waiting tables and bartending at the eatery from 1998 to 2006.

“I loved going to that job,” she said. “Going to work was like going to a new adventure every day. You just never knew what was going to happen.”

Hart said Karaoke and live band nights were always a hit.

“We would try to have something different going on on the weekends and we’d try to make it to where people enjoyed coming there.”

On days she couldn’t find a sitter, Hart’s children would accompany her to work, hanging out in the restaurant and sometimes helping out with dishes.

Hart said she teared up when she saw a video of the building being torn down on Monday.

“It like to broke my heart,” she said. “I mean, that’s a piece of history going down.”

Heath said the building had been home to a handful of startup restaurants since then it was purchased by Kris Gandhi in 2006 and had been under renovation for another new restaurant at the time of the crash.

The Mercedes collided with the building at 6:48 a.m. Monday following a high-speed chase on Interstate 81. According to a news release from the Virginia State Police, a trooper monitoring southbound traffic clocked the Mercedes going 147 mph near exit 47 around 6:30 a.m. The trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, but it instead sped away, the release says. When the Mercedes left the interstate at exit 47, and headed into town, the trooper backed off due to the excessive speed, according to the release.

Moments later, a Marion officer passed the Mercedes speeding through town between Mi Puerto and Walmart and attempted to pull it over, unaware of the previous pursuit, Police Chief John Clair said.

The chief said the officer had determined to terminate the pursuit and had begun to back off when it became apparent the vehicle was not going to stop, but as the vehicle rounded the curve near Happy’s, it lost control and struck the building.

The driver of the Mercedes, 27-year-old Joel M. German-Castro, of Union City, New Jersey, and a passenger were treated and released from the hospital before noon. German-Castro was charged with felony eluding police and two counts reckless driving.

Virginia State Police is now investigating the crash.