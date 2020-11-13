 Skip to main content
Ice rink opening delayed; officials hope to open today
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Unseasonably warm temperatures delayed the opening Thursday of the Tri-Cities Ice Rink at Bristol Motor Speedway, but BMS officials hope to open it at 4 p.m. today, a spokeswoman for the speedway said Thursday.

Those who had reservations today will be rescheduled, the spokeswoman said. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, walk-ins are not allowed and sessions must be reserved ahead of time.

More information about the ice rink and how to make a reservation can be found at: www.bristolmotorspeedway.com/tickets/tri-cities-airport-ice-rink-presented-by-hvac/.

