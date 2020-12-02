I-81 crash in Bristol tonight occurred when FedEx truck hit another tractor-trailer

UPDATE: The crash on Interstate 81 at Exit 7 in Bristol tonight occurred when a FedEx tractor-trailer traveling south rear-ended another tractor-trailer, according to the Virginia State Police.

The impact caused the FedEx commercial vehicle, which was hauling two trailers, to overturn in the travel lanes and catch fire.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes at the 6-mile marker, the VSP said.

No information about any injuries has been released, but a medical helicopter was at the scene.

The accident shut down the southbound lanes of the interstate and traffic is being diverted to Lee Highway. The Washington County Sheriff's Office and Bristol Virginia Police Department are assisting, the State Police said in a news release.

