Hutton chosen for open City Council seat

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bristol, Tennessee City Council voted unanimously Tuesday for Mark Hutton to fill the East District seat left vacant by Chad Keen.

Hutton currently serves as a Sullivan County Commissioner. He is required to resign from that position by March 8 in order to receive the oath of office to fill the East District City Council seat.

At a City Council meeting Tuesday, members discussed the three candidates who put their names forward for consideration. Dr. Barry Hopper, Logan McCabe and Mark Hutton all had interest in filling the seat left open when Keen announced his intentions to run for a state office.

Lea Powers expressed her admiration for all three candidates.

“I think we are very fortunate to have very three strong candidates,” she said.

Vice Mayor Vince Turner was quick to present his vote in favor of Hutton due to his government experience.

Councilperson Margaret Feierabend spoke about her experience having been chosen to City Council in a similar situation and how hard it can be to adapt.

“There is a lot to learn fast, and timing for this is real short,” she said.

Because of the short timeframe Feierabend also cast her vote for Hutton.

Mayor Mahlon Lutrell, followed up by giving his reasons for voting in favor of Hutton as well.

“This position can be tough, very challenging, and we have one person with lots of experience,” he said.

Powers explained her reasoning for choosing Hutton.

“Because of Dr. Hutton’s involvement in the community and with the county commission and because he has previously been elected by the people of Bristol to serve in an elected role, he is a positive choice for this position,” she said.

Hutton, will be sworn into City Council as a replacement for the East District seat during the March 8 City Council meeting.

He will serve until November when his seat will be up for election.

When expressing interest in the position, Hutton said he would definitely run to be officially elected to the City Council seat in November.

