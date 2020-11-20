Husband and wife die in Friday morning house fire near Glade Spring

GLADE SPRING, VA. – An elderly husband and wife died in a Friday morning house fire on Mount Calm Drive near Glade Spring.

The names of those who died have not been released, according to Meadowview Fire Chief Mark Venable. The couple was in their 80s, he said.

At 8:15 this morning, the Fire Department received a call that there was a forest fire, but found it was a structure fire when arriving on scene, Venable said.

The call reporting the fire came from the victims’ son, who had also been in the house but managed to get out with a dog, Venable said. The man, who has also not been identified, tried to go back in to get his parents, but the smoke and fire were too intense, the fire chief said.

At this hour, the bodies have not been removed from the house. Firefighters remain at the scene.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are conducting an investigation, Venable said.