Hurley man killed in crash

A Hurley, Virginia man is dead following a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Buchanan County.
According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Ronald Lee Dave Stacy, 34, of Hurley, Virginia, died when his 1986 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck ran off the right side of Route 460 and struck a guardrail. Stacy was traveling west at around 11:23 Saturday evening when the accident occurred.
Stacy died at the scene. The release said he was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.