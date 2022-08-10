Hurley long-term flood recovery group expands to include Dismal Creek area

The Long Term Recovery Group (LTRG) that was initially formed to help Hurley, Virginia, residents repair and rebuild following the floods of August 2021 will expand to help residents along the Dismal River in Buchanan County address similar needs created by the floods of this past July.

"We discussed it with the membership of the LTRG, which includes county officials and residents," Travis Staton, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Virginia, which serves as fiscal agent for the group, said. "The general consensus was, we didn't need to reinvent the wheel with an entirely new group. Instead, we're adding members from the areas affected by this year's flooding."

The LTRG has helped coordinate funding and volunteer labor as Hurley residents have worked through the process of dealing with not only the damage to their homes, but also the sometimes-complicated work of dealing with local, state and federal government entities.

"The LTRG already has representatives from Buchanan County emergency management and the county Department of Social Services, which handles case management," Staton said. "So, the expertise is already in place."

It's important that residents understand the LTRG will still ensure every donor dollar raised by United Way of Southwest Virginia and administered through the LTRG will go toward repair and rebuild jobs for residents affected by the flood, Staton said. "And, everyone should understand that the LTRG will be working with two distinct funds now, one for Hurley and one for the Whitewood and surrounding areas that were impacted by this year's flood. Those two funds will remain totally separate."

Deadline for residents affected by the July Buchanan County flooding to apply for LTRG assistance is Sept. 16.

"That gives those residents the same time window that Hurley residents had last year, while at the same time, giving donors some assurance that the damage being addressed is damage that was actually incurred during the flood," Staton said.