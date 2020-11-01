Hundreds show up for trunk-or-treat events

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A steady line of cars passed by Sheriff Blake Andis and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office building Saturday evening. Andis, who was dressed up as Woody from Toy Story, was helping pass out candy to car seat trick-or-treaters as part of the WCSO’s drive-thru trunk-or-treat event.

Despite the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia law enforcement agencies churches and business and in the region did their best to offer young trick-or-treaters some sense of normalcy on Halloween, while still trying to be safe. For the WCSO’s event, which ran from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. hundreds lined up in their cars to get candy for their kids. In fact, by 6 p.m. the line was so long that it stretched down U.S. Route 58 Alternate slowing westbound traffic.

“There’s hundreds,” Andis said. “We’ve prepared enough candy for 1,000.”

Trunk-or-treat events were held elsewhere throughout the Mountain Empire and Twin City.

Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church held its trunk or treat as an in-person outdoor, but still socially distanced event. The Bristol, Tennessee church’s late Saturday afternoon event included plenty of vehicle trunks to get treats from, five food trucks and a bicycle raffle.