Hundreds receive food during distribution event
Hundreds receive food during distribution event

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Hundreds of people were provided boxes of food Saturday amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee anticipated 800 families to attend the pop-up distributing event at the organization’s headquarters near the Tri-Cities Airport.

Executive Director Rhonda Chafin said the Second Harvest Food Bank has been working to serve people during the pandemic, which has left people jobless and furloughed. Many people attending Saturday’s event had no jobs, were recently furloughed and couldn’t afford to buy food, she said.

The event was the third pop-up event the organization has held.

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday — 1 1/2 hours before the official start time — the line of cars stretched nearly a mile from the center. Volunteers quickly set up shop and began to distribute food, Chafin said.

Two lines were established through the parking lots and on Jericho Drive. Volunteers helped direct traffic into long, weaving lines.

Chafin said families were given about 100 pounds of food, 40 more pounds than was originally advertised thanks to donations. Families received large packages of produce, meat, dairy and non-perishable foods.

The director said that due to the pandemic, volunteers and visitors adhered to social distancing guidelines. No one was allowed inside the building, and people waited in their cars.

Chafin said many families with children, who haven’t been to school due to the pandemic, East Tennessee State University students and elderly people attended the event. Many of those individuals have found it difficult to get a sufficient amount of food in recent months, she added.

Second Harvest has distributed more food during the pandemic than usual. Many in the region are food insecure, she said, meaning they’re not getting enough food for their families. The organization has worked extra hard during the pandemic to meet the community’s needs.

While the pop-up events are new, Second Harvest continues to hold other projects, including smaller events around the region.

Chafin expects to host pop-up events once a month through December. If the pandemic continues into 2021, Chafin said she hopes the organization will be able to continue hosting the events.

For more information about the area’s Second Harvest Food Bank organization, visit www.netfoodbank.org.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531

