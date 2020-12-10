Hundreds of BTES customers lose service during upgrade

BRISTOL, Tenn. — An upgrade to the Bristol Tennessee Essential Services’ network this week resulted in unexpected outages for hundreds of cable and internet customers.
“Our plan to was to upgrade our core background network to 100 Gigabits to provide our customers with even better services and keep with increasing customer demands,” BTES CEO Mike Browder said in a news release Wednesday. “We conduct system upgrades regularly and followed similar processes for this upgrade. We planned for and started this upgrade at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.”
Officials said the upgrade was successful.
The utility company conducted testing and made changes to the system with the expectation of minimizing potential customer down time. Changes made to the system Monday in preparation for the upgrade responded differently than it did during testing, which resulted in outages, Browder said.
Fewer than 200 of BTES’ 17,000 total internet customers experienced a disruption, the release states. A “very small number” of customers also experienced a telephone outage. Most internet service was restored in less than an hour and telephone service came back on throughout the day, the release states.
Nearly 9,000 cable customers were without service, BTES said. Most attempted to reconnect to the system at the same time, causing a bottleneck and few were able to reconnect, the release states.
“We compare this situation to what one may experience if they go to their favorite store on Black Friday,” Browder said. “A lot of people arrive at the same time and try to get into one place all at once, at the same time to go after the same items. Just like fighting to get in the door, the set top boxes were fighting to get their information so that they can come back online. We had nearly 9,000 set top boxes attempt to reconnect to our system at the same time.”
BTES said it has been working to restore all service since the outage began.
It’s not known when all customers will have service, the release states.
BTES continues to research and work toward eliminating the disruptions, according to the release. Any additional updates will be posted on the BTES Facebook page (@BTESupdates) and on the BTES website at www.btes.net/news/.
