ABINGDON, Va. — A large crowd turned out at Veterans Memorial Park Monday for the town’s annual Memorial Day ceremony.

On a cool, foggy Southwest Virginia morning, several hundred people of all ages gathered as a tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.

Bagpipers and Revolutionary War-era re-enactors led off the solemn service.

Lt. Gen. Marshall Bradley Webb, who recently retired after nearly four decades — including holding several high-level U.S. Air Force roles — then delivered the keynote speech. During his impressive military career, he flew more than 100 combat hours in Afghanistan, Bosnia and Iraq, and also was intricately involved in the operation to kill Osama bin Laden.

In his remarks, Webb focused on personal examples of fallen soldiers and warned attendees not to forget them and therefore cause their “second death” to occur.

“Our principles and ideals couldn’t have been established, if not for thousands of men and women of action and courage, with love for their country, and that paid the ultimate sacrifice … their life, their liberty, their pursuit of happiness, in order that we may be free,” Webb said. “Ladies and gentlemen, we are obliged to ensure that they never suffer this second death.”

Webb has a connection to Abingdon through Revolutionary War soldier John Bradley, his seventh great-grandfather. Bradley was buried two centuries ago in Sinking Spring Cemetery, less than a mile from where Webb spoke on Monday.

Air Force Col. John Bradley III (Ret.), Webb’s uncle, was master of ceremonies.

Virginia state Sen. Todd Pillion was among the many political and military dignitaries who traveled to Abingdon to pay respects.

Memorial Day officially began in 1868 when Civil War general and future President James Garfield addressed families of the fallen at Arlington National Cemetery in Northern Virginia.