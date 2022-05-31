 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Human remains found off Industrial Drive

  • Updated
crime
MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

Human skeletal remains were found in a wooded area by the Bristol Tennessee Police Department Monday morning.

Officers responded to the scene on Monday at 9:50 a.m. near 101 Industrial Drive.

The remains are being recovered with the assistance of personnel from the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee. They will be taken to their laboratory in an attempt to determine the cause of death.

Efforts to positively identify the body are ongoing and anyone with any information is urged to contact Detective Travis Womer, (423) 989-5529.

 

