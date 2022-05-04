Huey Magoo's opens at Kingsport Pavilion

Huey Magoo’s, known as the “Filet Mignon of Chicken,” opened its first restaurant in Tennessee in Kingsport on Wednesday.

The franchise focuses on fried chicken tenders, served alone or on sandwiches, wraps and salads.

According to a press release from the company, the 3,600-square-foot location at 2700 E. Stone Dr. at the Kingsport Pavilion will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. to dine in and until 10 p.m. for drive-thru customers.

The Kingsport location is Huey Magoo’s 24th restaurant opening, with locations spanning five states. According to the press release, this is the first of 20 Huey Magoo’s to open in the Tri-Cities and Nashville market area.