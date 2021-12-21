Housing development in the plans for Island Road in Bristol, Virginia

Plans include a road to connect U.S. 11W with Island Road with much of the actual housing expected to be located on the Tennessee side - which is already properly zoned, according to developer Spiro Trajcevski of First Development Companies.

“My concern in planning the project is the accessibility, ingress and egress for EMS, fire and school buses,” Trajcevski said. “We acquired this property on the Virginia side to be able to access Island Road. I think the design on the Tennessee side would allow us to have a cul-de-sac and 300 to 400 units. We felt it was more prudent to take the road from Highway 11 all the way through the project, have a roundabout in the center of the project and have that road connect over to Island Road with the proper lanes for acceleration and deceleration needed to access the property.”

The Virginia parcels offer little flat topography and developers have no plans to disturb the flood plain which runs through part of the property, he said.

“Most of the buildings and infrastructure would be done on the Tennessee side, but in today’s world of compliance and finance, I would have to demonstrate to my lenders and investors that the property meets the current zoning designation,” Trajcevski said.