Housing development in the plans for Island Road in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. – Two development groups appeared before the Bristol Virginia Planning Commission Monday seeking rezoning to allow a hotel and multi-family housing development on two sites near the future Hard Rock Resort and Casino.
Developers of the Centre Point Bristol project in Bristol Tennessee are asking that 12.6 adjoining acres in Virginia be rezoned to allow a multi-family development on land between U.S. 11W and Island Road – just behind the I-81 Virginia Welcome Center. The Tennessee portion of the development already includes an auto dealership and is located about two miles from the future casino.
A separate group is seeking the rezoning of a small parcel adjacent to the future casino development to locate a boutique hotel.
The commission forwarded both requests to the City Council for joint public hearings.
“The overall positive economic benefits that will come with Hard Rock to our whole region are incredible,” Mayor and commission member Anthony Farnum said. “Today we talked about a new hotel and a housing complex – both in proximity to that. It’s exciting to see developers taking note that Hard Rock is going to be here soon and some exciting things are going to be happening.”
Centre Point developers are requesting that a triangular, hilly 12.6 acres be rezoned R-3 moderate density residential to accommodate a likely 300 to 400-unit housing complex.
Plans include a road to connect U.S. 11W with Island Road with much of the actual housing expected to be located on the Tennessee side - which is already properly zoned, according to developer Spiro Trajcevski of First Development Companies.
“My concern in planning the project is the accessibility, ingress and egress for EMS, fire and school buses,” Trajcevski said. “We acquired this property on the Virginia side to be able to access Island Road. I think the design on the Tennessee side would allow us to have a cul-de-sac and 300 to 400 units. We felt it was more prudent to take the road from Highway 11 all the way through the project, have a roundabout in the center of the project and have that road connect over to Island Road with the proper lanes for acceleration and deceleration needed to access the property.”
The Virginia parcels offer little flat topography and developers have no plans to disturb the flood plain which runs through part of the property, he said.
“Most of the buildings and infrastructure would be done on the Tennessee side, but in today’s world of compliance and finance, I would have to demonstrate to my lenders and investors that the property meets the current zoning designation,” Trajcevski said.
The proposed road would intersect with Island Road just north of the interstate welcome center.
If they build any units in Virginia, the road would provide access for school buses, he said in response to a question.
In other action, the commission also advanced a request by Soft Rock LLC to rezone a 0.385-acre parcel on Veda Drive from R-2 residential to B-3 general business. The site fronts Gate City Highway near the northernmost entrance of the former Bristol Mall. Plans call for replacing the single-family home there now with a four-story, 30-room boutique hotel. Final capacity would ultimately be determined by how much parking the remainder of the site would yield.
Both requests are expected to be discussed during joint public hearings with the City Council Saturday, Jan. 11, City Planner Jay Detrick said.
Each request would then return to the Planning Commission next month with the City Council having the ultimate say on all rezoning requests.
