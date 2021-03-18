Houses of worship commune from a distance

“Our pledges are down a little bit for 2021, but we are right on budget,” Aichinger said. “We are right on it. It’s all OK.”

Tyson expressed gratitude for the funds offered to his church in the past year.

“For the majority of the time, our offerings actually went up,” he said. “I’m not sure why, but it has been wonderful.”

Moments before he began a weekly deep-cleaning of Discovery Church in Bristol, Tennessee last week, Matt Korell paused to speak about COVID and its effects on the church he pastors. Offerings received, perhaps surprisingly, have been healthy.

“For us, our giving has increased,” he said.

But that doesn’t mean that his church remained unscathed.

“We closed when it started last March,” Korell said. “We opened up and had events outside in May and June. We went back in the building in July. We were open until Christmas Eve, when the governor asked for gatherings of no more than 10. ... We were closed for 30 days.”