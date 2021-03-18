Houses of worship commune from a distance

BRISTOL, Tenn. — When the pandemic struck one year ago, legions of churches whose doors hadn’t closed in generations suddenly locked down.
All aspects of life as Americans knew it changed.
“We haven’t been back to church since March 15, [2020],” said Ann Aichinger, pastor of Central Presbyterian Church in Bristol, Virginia. “We planned to open back in July, but then the numbers [COVID-19 cases] went haywire.”
Similarly, since Virginia Avenue Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia closed its sanctuary last March, its members have yet to return indoors. In response, they staged drive-in services in the parking lot.
“When the pandemic hit, we only missed one Sunday,” said Mike Tyson, senior pastor of Virginia Avenue Baptist Church. “We’re still doing drive-in services.”
Local pastors, including Aichinger and Tyson, essentially rolled up their sleeves and applied creativity in the midst of a worldwide pandemic. Church officials did not want their churches to become casualties of the pandemic.
“We do online worship, and I do a video every day,” Aichinger said. “I’ve done 361 daily videos.”
Consequently, though its sizeable sanctuary echoes in silence, Aichinger said that Central Presbyterian has fared reasonably well in light of ravages connected with COVID. She said, for instance, that donations are holding steady.
“Our pledges are down a little bit for 2021, but we are right on budget,” Aichinger said. “We are right on it. It’s all OK.”
Tyson expressed gratitude for the funds offered to his church in the past year.
“For the majority of the time, our offerings actually went up,” he said. “I’m not sure why, but it has been wonderful.”
Moments before he began a weekly deep-cleaning of Discovery Church in Bristol, Tennessee last week, Matt Korell paused to speak about COVID and its effects on the church he pastors. Offerings received, perhaps surprisingly, have been healthy.
“For us, our giving has increased,” he said.
But that doesn’t mean that his church remained unscathed.
“We closed when it started last March,” Korell said. “We opened up and had events outside in May and June. We went back in the building in July. We were open until Christmas Eve, when the governor asked for gatherings of no more than 10. ... We were closed for 30 days.”
Yet as with houses of worship throughout and beyond the region, Tyson’s Virginia Avenue Baptist and Korell’s Discovery Church streamed services online over the past year. Some were doing so long before COVID struck; most say they plan to continue beyond the pandemic.
“It just makes sense,” said Korell, 40.
Tyson, who said that his church did not stream services before the onset of the pandemic, said it will do so going forward. For now, he added, cellphones are used to transmit video. In the near future, he said, the church will invest in better technology to stream church services online.
“We will continue to livestream,” Tyson said. “I do know that it has increased our reach.”
Korell added that when his church resumed services indoors, capacity was at about 75%. Of note, as opposed to fixed and immovable pews, Discovery Church features mobile seating. Coupled with an expansive sanctuary, Korell said they were able to provide ample social distancing.
Furthermore, in addition to vocal welcomes, upon stepping into the building’s lobby, visitors to Discovery Church are offered one of three color-coded wristbands to wear. Colors of red, yellow and green serve as figurative traffic lights.
“Red means to keep a distance,” Korell said. “Yellow says it’s OK with me to talk.”
Korell reached into a basket laden with green bracelets. He slid one onto his wrist.
“I’m a green,” he said. “That means I’m OK with high fives, giving a hug or being hugged.”
Meanwhile, one could hear the quietest of whispers within the sanctuary of Addilynn United Methodist Church. Located just off Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee, the church has remained mostly closed since last March.
“Our facilities are not being used right now,” said Pastor Dan Gray. “We opened up from September to November. We started outside, then went inside for a couple of weeks.”
Then when COVID numbers began to spike again, Addilynn closed. As America marks one year of the pandemic and more people are vaccinated, Gray said he sees sprigs of hope.
“We do have a Sunday school class that’s starting back this Sunday,” he said. “It’s a seniors group. It was their idea, and I’m excited.”
Still, it’s a far cry from a complete return to normalcy during a time of cut services and paused programs. For instance, various aspects of outward physical displays typically precede Sunday morning church services. People shake hands, slap backs, give and receive hugs.
“I miss the community, seeing people face to face,” Aichinger said. “Being able to visit people. We still can’t go into hospitals or nursing homes.”
In the meantime, caution remains. Tyson said that Virginia Avenue Baptist will ease back inside beginning this coming Easter — with a catch.
“We’ll have our first service back inside on Easter, but it won’t be inside our sanctuary,” Tyson said. “It will be in our gym with masks and social distancing.”
For Tyson, the virus hit home last year.
“My whole family had it,” he said. “I had it five months ago. I still can’t smell or taste everything. There’s a lot of things I can’t smell at all.”
The past year, Gray said, has changed the way people live — for churches and beyond.
“We’ve been sitting on pins and needles and want to be safe,” Gray said. “We’re trying to figure it out, man.”
Gray spoke while in transit with his wife to receive their vaccinations. With more vaccinations, church officials hope they will be able to eventually resume a modicum of normalcy.
“I’m looking forward to being back with people, seeing people’s faces again,” Aichinger said. “Hugs — I miss their hugs. And singing. We’re waiting to exhale.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He can be reached at features@bristolnews.com.