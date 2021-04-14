Horse therapy center could be in works at former Dixie Pottery site in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County officials are now studying how to allow a horse therapy center to be located near the old Dixie Pottery along Lee Highway.

Established in 1957, Dixie Pottery has been shuttered next to the Moonlite Theatre for a decade.

But last year, on Oct. 31, as the Moonlite became the site of shows staged by the Barter Theatre, Dixie Pottery was sold to Clint Waddell.

Waddell, 43, of Meadowview, Virginia, has plans to add four to six horses on the 13 acres adjoining the Dixie Pottery property as part of a “hippotherapy” program.

He also wants to build a year-round shelter for riding horses at the site.

In turn, Waddell wants to move his Blue Mountain Therapy business on the north end of Abingdon to the Dixie Pottery on the south end of Abingdon.

Then, he said, he would convert his Blue Mountain Therapy building into a daycare facility — something he said is needed due to new COVID-19 restrictions.

Waddell even wants to put in a small petting zoo and has plans to add a swimming pool inside the old Dixie Pottery for aquatic therapy.