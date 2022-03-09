HOPE is optimistic about panel tasked with diagnosing the landfill's issues

With the Virginia Department of Environmental Equality (DEQ) landfill panel set to meet March 21, HOPE (Heal Our Polluted Environment) for Bristol looks forward to continuing its role as watchdogs for residents affected by emissions from the Bristol, Virginia landfill.

Joel Kellogg, a co-founder of HOPE for Bristol, believes the panel is a step in the right direction and emphasizes the importance of transparency and community involvement in the panel's process.

"We think that this expert panel is going to be very productive," Kellogg said. "As they (the panel) talk about the different options and formulate a plan. We feel that should be public information, and we also feel that the community should have some involvement and as an organization, HOPE for Bristol would like to be the point on that."

At the Bristol, Tennessee City Council meeting Tuesday night, Kellogg was happy to hear City Council members acknowledge HOPE's role in the formation of the landfill panel by bringing the Bristol, Virginia landfill issue to the attention of Virginia officials, including Governor Glenn Youngkin.

"It was very refreshing to hear the compliments from the Bristol, Tennessee Council. You know we've worked with these people for a long time," Kellogg went on to highlight the importance of the tireless support of the community in their efforts. "There's hundreds of people that have called and written letters and emailed and made our voices heard."

The formation of a panel of experts to look into the landfill is one of the measures HOPE for Bristol has advocated for since its inception. However, despite the formation of the panel of 11 experts and a clear timeline for recommendations about how to cure the landfill’s ills, Kellogg has refrained from getting too excited due to the city of Bristol, Virginia’s current track record.

"I'm a fairly optimistic guy. But their pattern of behavior doesn't leave me confident that they will be able to meet this timeline," Kellogg said. "The pressure is on. They (Bristol, Virginia) have asked for assistance, they’re receiving assistance now from the DEQ in the form of these expert panelists and funding. I'm hopeful that they will take the initiative and move forward."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.