HOPE asks for open process with panel of landfill experts

BRISTOL, Tenn. – In a letter to the Virginia Department of Environmental Equality (VDEQ), HOPE for Bristol asks for transparency and that the work sessions and meetings of the expert panel assigned to come up with solutions to the landfill’s stench problem are open to the public.

Becky Evenden, a member of HOPE for Bristol and the author of the letter to VDEQ, explained that despite their enthusiasm at the formation of the panel, the concern now is that the community is again being left out of the process.

"We (Hope for Bristol) feel like yet again. The community has been locked out of the process” she said. “When you have engineers come together to work on a solution, you have to have all the key stakeholders there in the room, or else you miss out on important goals that need to be met by those engineers."

Evenden emphasized the letter comes after multiple attempts by HOPE for Bristol to reach out to VDEQ to make sure the community is part of the conversation.

"The letter is basically saying, 'Hey, the community needs to be in the room on this.' We need to be able to hear openly what's happening on what's being discussed by the panel, and then also the panel needs to be able to hear from us," she said.

For Evenden, the panel of experts is an opportunity to deal with an issue that has been present in the community for a long time. She believes the panel can only be effective if those directly impacted by the landfill’s emissions are able to be a part of the process.

"Residents that are affected by any decision have a right to be involved in the decision-making process. The history of this landfill is that it happened in spite of communities speaking out and saying, 'Hey, we don't want this quarry landfill, it's going to be a problem,' So this is an opportunity to reverse course,” Evenden said.

She emphasized that collaboration between the VDEQ panel and the public is essential moving forward, especially when it comes to the content of VDEQ’s consent order, which will be presented to the city of Bristol, Virginia once the panel’s recommendations have been compiled.

"We don't want to be stuck with that consent order without actually having a voice in what's in there,” she said. “What I'm hoping is that if the community has an opportunity, both to observe the panel and see the reports as they come out from the panel, and then actually be able to speak a little bit about what we feel comfortable with as residents."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.