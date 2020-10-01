 Skip to main content
Honaker woman dies after SUV runs off road in Russell County crash
A Honaker, Virginia woman died Tuesday after her SUV ran off the road in Russell County, according to a news release from the Virginia State Police.

Tabitha Lambert, 32, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe on U.S. Highway 19 at about 2:40 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the road, struck the guardrail and overturned near Huffman Hill, the release states. Lambert was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, the VSP said.

The crash remains under investigation, the release states.

