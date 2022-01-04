 Skip to main content
Honaker man charged with murder
Honaker man charged with murder

LEBANON, Va. –A Honaker man charged with murder in a shooting death last week in Russell County died after shooting himself as authorities closed in, according to Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots.

Timothy Eulis Coleman, 50, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Scottie Ray Holmes, which occurred Dec. 30 after a verbal altercation, police said. The shooting took place at a home on Redbud Highway in Honaker.

Following the shooting, Coleman got in a vehicle and fled the scene, according to a release. The vehicle was found later that day in Cleveland, Virginia, police said.

An extensive search involving a number of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies was launched. The following day, Dec. 31, authorities received information that Coleman was on Sykes Drive in Cleveland, where he was found.

As officers approached, Coleman shot himself with a pistol, police said. He was transported to Russell County Hospital in Lebanon, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Tags

