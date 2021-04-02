 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Homicide under investigation in Sullivan County
0 comments

Homicide under investigation in Sullivan County

{{featured_button_text}}

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide repored this morning in Kingsport.

Deputies and investigators quickly developed Emmet Daniel Kimberlin, age 33, of Kingsport, as the suspect and are actively seeking his whereabouts. Emmet Kimberlin is believed to be in a late 1990’s model Honda CRV that is green in color. Anyone with information regarding his location should not approach him, but should call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or 911.

The SCSO did not identify the victim or release any other information.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Police: Mental illness behind NYC Asian attacks

Watch Now: Related Video

Police: Mental illness behind NYC Asian attacks

Watch Now: Related Video

Police: Mental illness behind NYC Asian attacks

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts