Homicide under investigation in Sullivan County

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide repored this morning in Kingsport.
Deputies and investigators quickly developed Emmet Daniel Kimberlin, age 33, of Kingsport, as the suspect and are actively seeking his whereabouts. Emmet Kimberlin is believed to be in a late 1990’s model Honda CRV that is green in color. Anyone with information regarding his location should not approach him, but should call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or 911.
The SCSO did not identify the victim or release any other information.
