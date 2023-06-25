Ask Jim Baum his ideas on life and he’ll probably quote one of his favorite observations: “If you find something you’re passionate about, it’s supposed to be good for you.”

Baum, whose boots traverse the Appalachian Trail in Southwest Virginia, has found his own passion while discovering a new zest for life.

At 53, Baum has left the corporate world for a journey that offers majestic scenery, rejuvenating surroundings, and inviting pathways that meander through mountains and hills.

The Southwest Virginia native is a ridgerunner on the Appalachian Trail, a nickname given to seasonal employees who are assigned to care for different sections of the more than 2,000 mile trail, one of the longest hiking-only trails in the world, spanning from Georgia to Maine.

The mission for the boots-on-the-ground educator is to teach hikers how to use the trail in a responsible manner, preserving it for the future.

Baum, better known by the trail name “Slim Jim,” works through the Appalachian Trail Conservancy to help manage visitor use of the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area.

He’s in charge of hiking 70 miles of the Trail, extending from Damascus to Groseclose, Virginia.

After working for two years as a ridgerunner in Central Virginia, Baum relocated to the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area in 2020, making him the only ridgerunner in the area. Other nearby ridgerunners are in the Great Smoky Mountains and the McAfee Knob area in Roanoke County, Virginia.

“It’s a chance to get outdoors and to give back to the trail,” said Baum, whose seasonal work runs from April to Columbus Day in October, after which he moves his station to New Hampshire to work as a winter caretaker of a cabin on the side of Mount Adams. As a cabin host, he keeps the fire going for hikers who are traveling from all over the world.

“I’m nomadic at this point in my life and I rather enjoy it,” said Baum, who grew up in Carroll County, Virginia, and moved back home in 2016 to care for his ailing father.

He meets, greets, and guides thru hikers, who hike the trail end-to-end continuously, and section hikers, who hike the trail in different phases. Baum said it took him nine years to complete the trail in bits and pieces.

He carries a backpack with essentials like a sleeping bag, tent, first aid kit, pack saw, forest service radio, and a change of clothes. “And, a bear canister for my food. A few years ago, we had a lot of trouble with bears getting into hikers’ food. Oh, and I always have my trusty umbrella,” said Baum.

“When I am in the field, I have more of a traditional backpacking menu that’s heavy on peanut butter, ramen, oatmeal, chocolate. There’s normally a bag of potato chips. It’s not the healthiest diet, but I walk a lot,” he laughed.

He sleeps in a tent, equipped with a small portable stove and titanium pot from his backpack.

Coffee is a must for this ridgerunner.

“I hiked the Arizona Trail without a stove. I will never punish myself again with cold instant coffee,” said Baum, who compared a hot cup of Maxwell House to the “Pabst Blue Ribbon of coffee.”

Leave No Trace

Baum calls himself the “eyes and ears of the national forest and the voice of Leave No Trace,” which are seven principles for helping hikers leave the environment the way they found it.

The global educational program teaches people about protecting the environment and reducing the damage caused by outdoor activities and the misuse of outdoor spaces.

For example, the program encourages hikers to restrict activities to areas where vegetation is already absent, and to wear waterproof boots that allow them to walk through puddles instead of walking around them and creating a wide spot in the trail.

The principles, which target everything from proper waste management to campfire safety, include planning ahead and preparing for a hike; traveling and camping on durable surfaces; disposing of waste properly; leaving what you find; respecting wildlife; and being considerate of other visitors.

As a veteran hiker who started walking the AT when he was in his 40s, Baum gives sound advice to many hikers who are new to the adventure.

“I learned how to maneuver the trail as time went on. I think I did everything wrong at first. I had the wrong backpack, and I started out carrying way too much, The trail teaches you as you go along.”

In the Highlands there are endless opportunities to educate hikers in the Leave No Trace principles, said Baum.

“There are so many new weekend adventurers that need a little guidance. Our north bound thru hikers have already experienced about everything by the time they get to mile 500, but I remind them to store their food safely and let them know where our bear boxes are so it’s easy to secure their food from the bears,” he said.

Top of the world

Breathtaking views may be one of the greatest perks of the job for Baum.

“In early spring, there’s no foliage and the forest seems so expansive with lots of views,” he said. “As the plants and trees green up, the forest appears dark and lush — almost claustrophobic.”

Baum said every month offers something different. May and June bring flowers; July and August offers fruit; and September and October sends fall colors.

As a ridgerunner in the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area, Baum manages a trek that takes him to Whitetop Mountain, the second-highest mountain in Virginia, providing a summit of panoramic views of three states. His excursion leads him to Grayson Highlands State Park, known by hikers for its feral ponies that graze and roam the natural landscapes.

Baum crosses Pine Mountain, the original site of the Appalachian Trail up until the early 1950s. It’s the last time northbound thru-hikers will travel at 5,000 feet until reaching Franconia Ridge in New Hampshire.

He spends nearly every weekend meeting hikers in the Grayson Highlands State Park, often driving his Subaru Forester to nearby Scales, a campground and trailhead.

“I walk a loop that takes me around Stone Mountain, down to Wise Shelter, and up to Rhodendron Gap. It’s a lot of fun being up there. I try to interact with as many hikers as possible.”

Baum estimated he can greet and meet as many as 150 people on a busy weekend at the state park in less than two hours. He estimated as many as 4,000 thru hikers made their way northbound on the AT last year.

“And, it seems like everyone wants to put their own spin on hiking the Appalachian Trail,” said Baum.

“There are so many interesting characters on the trail almost every day. Like the mother who came through with 15 children and two dogs. I’ve had two people this year hiking with no shoes. They are hiking the trail barefooted.”

A voice for the trail

As a ridgerunner, Baum is a voice for the trail.

“I try to represent the Appalachian Trail Conservancy in the best way possible, letting them know how much we appreciate volunteers. That was the vision of Benton MacKaye who founded the AT in the 1920s — that it was going to be built on the shoulders of volunteers,” Baum said.

“Working as a ridgerunner, I feel like I’m giving back and making the trail better and cleaner.”

He admits his tasks are not always glamorous.

While maintaining the trail and shelters, Baum also replaces toilet seats and empties waste from privies along the trail, often adding wood chips with the waste for more effective decomposition.

Anne Maio, board member of the Mount Rogers Appalachian Trail Club, said Baum “goes above and beyond what is expected of ridgerunners.”

“He just told me he used a weed-eater on the Appalachian Trail through a pasture on our trail section that gets overgrown with grass in the summer, in spite of it’s being leased out for cattle. He takes care of issues even before our trail club knows about them.”

“My job is never boring,” said Baum, who often captures his outdoor adventures through a camera lens while hiking the trail.

Maybe writing a book about his adventures isn’t too far away, he said.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.