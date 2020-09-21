Hometown Stories: King University grad is first Bristol Housing resident to earn a college degree since 2000

Wheeler moved to Bristol, Tennessee from Alexandria, Virginia, with his mother when he was about 4 years old, and he grew up in one of the townhomes owned by the housing agency. He said there were times when his mother was between jobs, but Bristol Housing was always understanding.

“Without them, we probably would have struggled, but they stuck with us and just trusted that we would pay them monthly,” Wheeler said. “I was happy that they decided to honor me today.”

As a student at Tennessee High School, he excelled academically and athletically. He graduated with a 3.4 grade-point average overall, and he played cornerback, wide receiver and kicker on the football team. He was even named all-conference kicker during his senior year.

He also played center back on the soccer team and point guard on the basketball team. In 2016, he was named Tennessee High School’s Male Athlete of the Year and was a recipient of the Doc Maples Award.

Wheeler said his freshman year at King was a little rough, but he eventually was able to succeed academically and athletically.

“It was hard balancing being a student athlete at first, but with my mom pushing me to be better I finally got to a decent GPA (grade-point average),” Wheeler said.