Hometown Stories: King University grad is first Bristol Housing resident to earn a college degree since 2000

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Adonis Wheeler was surrounded by family when Bristol Housing held a small, informal ceremony honoring him and his academic achievements.
Wheeler, 22, who graduated from King University earlier this year with a degree in criminal justice, is the first Bristol Housing resident to earn a college degree since 2000. To honor his accomplishments, Bristol Housing held the small ceremony last week and presented him with a check for $2,000.
“I know sometimes it’s been a little rough, but I’m just glad you guys were very patient with us, ’cause if it wasn’t for you guys, who knows where we’d be at right now,” Wheeler said.
His mother, Alminia Wheeler, younger brother, Dakarí Wheeler, and grandmother, Alma Wheeler, attended the ceremony, as did a few employees of Bristol Housing and members of its Board of Commissioners.
Steve Scyphers, CEO of Bristol Housing, said Wheeler graduated earlier this year, but they weren’t able to hold the ceremony then because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Scyphers said he’s seen a lot of children grow up in the 21 years he’s worked at Bristol Housing, but Wheeler is only one of two he’s seen graduate from a university.
“I rarely get to do something as honorable as this; normally I’m dealing with ugliness,” Scyphers said.
Wheeler moved to Bristol, Tennessee from Alexandria, Virginia, with his mother when he was about 4 years old, and he grew up in one of the townhomes owned by the housing agency. He said there were times when his mother was between jobs, but Bristol Housing was always understanding.
“Without them, we probably would have struggled, but they stuck with us and just trusted that we would pay them monthly,” Wheeler said. “I was happy that they decided to honor me today.”
As a student at Tennessee High School, he excelled academically and athletically. He graduated with a 3.4 grade-point average overall, and he played cornerback, wide receiver and kicker on the football team. He was even named all-conference kicker during his senior year.
He also played center back on the soccer team and point guard on the basketball team. In 2016, he was named Tennessee High School’s Male Athlete of the Year and was a recipient of the Doc Maples Award.
Wheeler said his freshman year at King was a little rough, but he eventually was able to succeed academically and athletically.
“It was hard balancing being a student athlete at first, but with my mom pushing me to be better I finally got to a decent GPA (grade-point average),” Wheeler said.
At King, he played point guard on the basketball team and center back on the soccer team. In his junior year, he earned third team all-conference, earned second team all-conference in his senior year and was captain of the soccer team his senior year. He also earned all-conference honor roll for basketball and soccer in 2020 and made King University’s dean’s list for the spring semester.
Wheeler said he’s always been interested in law enforcement and criminal justice, and his ultimate goal is to become a homicide detective for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, where he hopes he could not only solve murders but prevent them from happening.
“I’d like to do homicide and figure out why people are committing the crimes they are doing and see if we as humans could look forward and stop them,” Wheeler said.
But at the moment, he still has to complete police academy training, which he starts Sept. 28. If he completes the eight-week academy, he is guaranteed a job as an officer with the Kingsport Police Department.
“I’ll start training with a partner at first for eight to 10 months, and after that, I’ll be on my own,” Wheeler said.
lgreiss@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2512 | Twitter: @Leif_Greiss
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!