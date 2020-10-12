Hometown Stories: Former vice mayor to be honored for dedication to Damascus

“Damascus is a beautiful little town. We’re nestled at the bottom of the mountain with two streams running into town. It’s a naturally beautiful place. My philosophy is to not change it but to take what we have and make it better.”

During his retirement, Williams will continue to work on an area at trestle 17, where a campground will be created for the Boy Scouts in town.

According to Williams, the town is losing an existing Boy Scout campground at Mill Dam due to the town’s phase two of the downtown revitalization that is creating a pathway into town off the Creeper Trail.

“When the campground project is complete, it’s going to be a real bright spot for the future of Damascus. If these young folks come here as Scouts and have a good time, they’ll want to bring their families back one day.

“It only makes sense to utilize what we have in town and promote the future of the town,” he said.

A born leader

Williams has dabbled in many careers, primarily working in business for most of his life. Being a leader in the community, he said, just comes naturally.