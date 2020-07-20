BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — A local businessman has a tremendous vision for the old Bluff City Middle School.
Built in 1932 and then added onto in the 1960s and 1980s, Bluff City Middle ceased operations in December 2019. Earlier this year, the bidding process began on the site.
Enter Chris Laisure, 40, owner of Business Information Systems in Piney Flats, Tennessee. Laisure heads up the Sullivan East Junior Patriots sports teams and has long been involved in several local nonprofit organizations in the area. He is an advocate of the children and youth of the community and had a vision to turn the school into a center for nonprofit agencies supporting them. When he conceived the idea for the center, he contacted several nonprofits in the area and asked them if they would be interested in relocating to the center if he made it available for them. He received an overwhelming positive response, purchased the site and began building his dream.
The renovated school will include offices for the nonprofits, conference rooms, a gym and additional office space that businesses can rent or lease.
“If businesses need to rent space or lease space or have space, they can come in and sit down and have Wi-Fi, have meetings and stuff like that,” Laisure explained. “If you have people working from home because of COVID or for any other purposes and they need a break and need to get away from home, they can come in and sit down in the office and sit down at the desk and do work.”
Laisure is donating the offices to the nonprofits involved, such as Junior Patriots, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Vessels of Honor and others. He has purchased equipment to outfit a 4,800-square-foot gym and will be hiring strength and conditioning coaches to help with the athletes.
To make room for the new design, Laisure let the public come in and take the desks and tables from the old school.
“We’re just giving it away, there’s no charge,” Laisure said. “They have just come and gotten what they need. With this COVID stuff, kids possibly having to work from home, a lot of parents have come and gotten desks.”
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes has already moved into the building, and Junior Patriots have been practicing there a couple days a week. Eventually, Laisure hopes organizations will be able to hold sports camps and clinics at the center, which has been named Impact Community Center.
“Chris has always had a passion for students and their spiritual well-being,” noted Brad Perry, director of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes of Kingsport and Sullivan County. “His heart and his love for the community is obvious in the work that he does and the actions he has taken by bringing nonprofits into that center, where we’ll be able to do some great work in the community.”
In addition to his plans for the community center, Laisure envisioned a historical museum, which will be located in the old band room behind the school, known as the “rock building.” The site will be known as Scenes from the Bluff Historical Museum and will celebrate the history of the city. Bluff City historian Betsy Carrier worked closely with Laisure on the development of the project, which will be paid for under the umbrella of the Impact Community Center.
“I think that it’s a shot in the arm for Bluff City and the surrounding community,” Carrier said. “Chris has a lot of plans, and he’s very businesslike and knows where he wants to go and where he is going, and I was very pleased with his project.”
Furthermore, Laisure plans the Bluff City War Veterans Memorial in front of the school where the flagpole is located. The memorial, which is expected to be completed for Memorial Day 2021, will feature a wall and two statues to honor veterans.
“Chris is on fire for his fellow veterans and the history of our town and local community,” noted Jeff Broyles, alderman for Bluff City. “I am very excited to work with Chris and his team to design and build a Veterans Memorial at the Impact Center that will set the standard for such. Both Chris and I agree that nothing less should be constructed than the best we can offer to remember those who served our great nation.”
The community center and offices are expected to be complete by Dec. 1 of this year, and the historical museum is expected to open on Memorial Day 2021.
“Chris has already made Bluff City a better place to live,” Broyles said. “His swift actions after purchasing our former middle school and the improvements thereof have been phenomenal. His long-term plans for the now Impact Community Center will make the facility an epicenter of good for children and families in general. He is not only a man of faith but a man of action. I have learned in a very short time knowing Chris that his word is his bond and that his determination toward making our world a better place is without waver or fatigue.”
