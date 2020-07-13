BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Historical books remind readers of parts of the past that many remember with nostalgia, but few books recall the rich history of restaurants.
Daphne M. Matthews, 49, is set to release her second major book on July 27.
The book, titled “Lost Restaurants of the Tri-Cities, Tennessee,” is a historical collection of restaurants, both long gone and those still serving customers.
The book, published by The History Press, is currently available for preorder at her mother’s bookstore in Blountville, Books-n-things, where Matthews will hold a book signing July 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. and then Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“I hope it will bring about a sense of nostalgia for the citizens in my community,” said Matthews. “I am so excited for the release of the book so that I can share my hard work with those around me. In the book, I talk about many of the restaurants that have been long gone, but I also talk about a handful of restaurants that have stood the test of time, such as Pal’s, Campus and Hob-Nob drive-ins, Greg’s Pizza and Surgoinsville Drug Store.”
A native of the Tri-Cities region, Matthews was born in Mount Carmel, Tennessee, and has lived in Blountville since 1999. She became interested in writing in high school and developed her skill while attending East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, where she received her bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in history.
Her first book, “Only Seventeen,” was a young adult novel set in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Her second book, which she co-wrote with her husband, was a historical book called “Images of America: Hiltons.”
The new book is full of photographs of historical restaurants in the area. During her research, she delved into the records of historical societies to find photos and information, and she also talked to locals to uncover the history of eateries in the region.
“She loves to write, and I know she enjoys the research,” said Pam Williams, Matthews’ mother. “I’m looking forward to seeing her book. Although she worked on it a lot here at the bookstore, I have not seen it put together, so I don’t know what all is in it.”
The book discusses several landmark restaurants that locals will recall from back in the day. One name that kept coming up in her research was Jack Trayer, who had a restaurant in downtown Bristol. She also talks about a restaurant called Harkleroad Café in Surgoinsville, Tennessee. In discussing the café with her husband, he told her it was known locally as Fat Sam’s and was actually run by his uncle, Oscar Harkleroad.
Matthews has not had a chance to consider what her next project will be — her attention is focused on the unique challenge of marketing her book during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Promoting this time is so much different; there is not going to be the book signings,” Matthews explained. “With my last book, I went to everything, every local thing that happened, I went to it with my book. That’s just not happening this year because of COVID-19, so it’s a whole different landscape as to how to promote the book. With my last book, you had people wanting you to come, they were calling ahead to get the book signings. But now, I’ve called a lot of the bookstores I know, and they’re saying they just can’t.”
Matthews has been able to do some promotion through her mother’s store, but she hopes the pandemic will settle down and she will be able to do more book signings closer to Christmas. She says she misses getting out in the community and meeting people at the book signings.
“I’m excited to read this new book — I’ve had mine preordered for a while,” said longtime friend Jenifer Colorio. “Daphne is very thorough, a very highly intelligent lady. Where we may see an old building that is dilapidated, she sees a story, and that is one of the things that makes her such a phenomenal writer — she sees things a little differently. She is not one that does anything halfway. She’s all in — you can tell it when you read her work. I am very proud and honored that she is my friend.”
