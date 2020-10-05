Hometown Stories: Abingdon teen pursuing performing arts career in D.C.

ABINGDON, Va. — An Abingdon teen has packed her bags and headed to the big city in pursuit of her dream career in the performing arts.
Earlier this year, Lyric Booher, 15, was accepted into the vocal program at Duke Ellington School of Arts in Washington, D.C., named for the late American composer, pianist and leader of a jazz orchestra.
The school of academic and performing arts is rated in the top-ranked high schools for 2019 in Greater Washington, according to its website.
During a two-week audition process in January, Lyric was among only 150 youth chosen from 600 eighth- and ninth-grade students from across the world.
“This was the first time she experienced a competition like this,” said her mother, Susan Booher, who moved to Washington this spring so that her daughter can participate in the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“It was a tough competition, but she did well. Some of these kids have been preparing for this school since they were in kindergarten.”
Lyric left behind the familiarity of her rural Abingdon High School for an education at the school of arts, where the sophomore plans to stay until graduation in three years.
While concerns about COVID-19 continue to linger, she currently is engaged in virtual classes at the arts school, where she is enrolled in 10 academic and vocal courses. Her school day begins at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 5:20 p.m.
She recently visited her grandmother, Sallie Garrett, at her country home in Abingdon, where she talked about her love of music and her new educational journey.
With a name like Lyric, it’s no surprise that the youth loves to sing and act — it’s been her passion since she was old enough to talk.
“She gets it from her dad,” said the mother. “His music was a big influence on her as a child.”
She gravitated to pop tunes as a young child, but as she grew older, she began to love the sounds of classic musicals.
“I wouldn’t say I am your typical teenager,” said Lyric, who confessed that the Duke Ellington School of Arts had been on her radar since she was in middle school.
Nowadays, she dreams of an acting and singing career. The youth auditioned for enrollment in both the vocal and theater programs at the school.
“I made it to the end of the auditions for the theater program and found out I was not accepted. Theater was my first choice, so I felt down when I didn’t get in, but when I heard I had been accepted into the vocal program, I was ecstatic,” she said.
During vocal auditions in front of a panel of teachers, Lyric was given songs she had to learn in less than two days.
“My first vocal audition was singing the ‘Star-Spangled Banner.’ Other pieces were Italian and gospel songs.”
She was tested for her skills in sight reading, rhythm and pitches. The teenager demonstrated her incredible vocal range, effortlessly moving from tenor to falsetto pitches.
“I have a range of six octaves with my voice,” said Lyric, who believes her extraordinary skills may be one of the reasons she was chosen.
“In my audition, I hit a high G sharp, and I think it even amazed my teacher a bit,” she said.
During the theater auditions, Lyric had to memorize a poem and a monologue, never flinching from the daunting assignment.
“I’ve been doing theater for years. I’m used to learning lines in a specific amount of time,” she said.
“For me, the hardest part of the auditions was opening up with people. The teamwork was out of my comfort zone.”
Lyric said the voices of people from her past who doubted her talents managed to stay in the back of her mind during auditions.
“It was very stressful for me, but I pushed through those negative thoughts.
“I can tell the experience has made me a lot more confident as a person and artist. During the auditions, I made a new friend who had traveled from South Korea for the auditions.”
Lyric’s music experience started at an early age when she joined the children’s choir at Abingdon United Methodist Church. She also performed in choir while a student at Watauga Elementary.
Her acting career began in third grade when she performed in “The Little Mermaid” at the Barter Youth Academy. She later played Jeremiah Puddle Duck in “Peter Rabbit and Friends” at Theatre Bristol.
After graduation, the teen plans to enroll in the theater program at the University of California, Los Angeles.
“I go where I want to go,” said Lyric, who described herself as a teen who stands up for what she believes, never letting anyone push her around. “I always try to pursue my goals. I won’t let anything hold me back from chasing my dreams.”
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.
