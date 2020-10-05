Hometown Stories: Abingdon teen pursuing performing arts career in D.C.

She recently visited her grandmother, Sallie Garrett, at her country home in Abingdon, where she talked about her love of music and her new educational journey.

With a name like Lyric, it’s no surprise that the youth loves to sing and act — it’s been her passion since she was old enough to talk.

“She gets it from her dad,” said the mother. “His music was a big influence on her as a child.”

She gravitated to pop tunes as a young child, but as she grew older, she began to love the sounds of classic musicals.

“I wouldn’t say I am your typical teenager,” said Lyric, who confessed that the Duke Ellington School of Arts had been on her radar since she was in middle school.

Nowadays, she dreams of an acting and singing career. The youth auditioned for enrollment in both the vocal and theater programs at the school.

“I made it to the end of the auditions for the theater program and found out I was not accepted. Theater was my first choice, so I felt down when I didn’t get in, but when I heard I had been accepted into the vocal program, I was ecstatic,” she said.

During vocal auditions in front of a panel of teachers, Lyric was given songs she had to learn in less than two days.