Homemade bomb injuries lead to Russell County arrest
Homemade bomb injuries lead to Russell County arrest

Ronald Lance Blackwell

 Russell County Sheriff's Office

HONAKER, Va. — A Russell County, Virginia man has been arrested in connection with a homemade bomb incident in Honaker, Virginia, on Sunday.

Ronald Lance Blackwell, 40, of Lebanon, was arrested and processed for malicious wounding and is currently being held without bond, pending hearing in the Russell County General District Court.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Sunday at the Tunnel Road area of Honaker for a person who had been injured, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Travis Fields, of Lebanon, Virginia, a reported victim of the homemade device, was treated at the scene by New Garden Rescue Squad and transferred to Bristol Regional Medical Center by MedFlight for injuries that were not life-threatening, the release said.

Police began an investigation of the incident and discovered a homemade explosive device, police said. The Virginia State Police Bomb Disposal Unit responded for assistance. The device was dismantled and removed from the scene, police said.

This case is still under investigation.

