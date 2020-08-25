Holston View Elementary students return for new academic year with masks, temperature checks and other protections amid virus pandemic

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Although the faces of students returning to Holston View Elementary School on Monday were covered by a variety of masks, you could still see their eyes light up when Trey Arrington greeted them and took their temperature outside the school.

“Good morning, sunshine. I’ve missed you,” Arrington said to one child, smiling through his orange and white University of Tennessee Volunteers mask.

Students in Bristol Tennessee City Schools actually started the 2020-21 school year Aug. 6, but all classes were held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Monday was the first day of in-person classes.

Arrington, the school’s program assistant, said he was ecstatic to see the students again, but he’d be just as excited if it was the first day of school under normal circumstances. For many returning students, it was the first time they’d seen teachers and staff in person since they left for spring break in March.

Six-year-old Madison Combs, who got to school a little earlier than her classmates, wore a “My Little Pony” mask as she waited outside the building. The first grader said she was excited to be back. Her mother, Crystal Combs, said she was also happy that her daughter is back in school. The first weeks of online lessons felt like a nightmare, she said.

“It was hard getting her to listen to me as a teacher and a parent,” Combs said. “Getting her to sit and pay attention was a struggle.”

Parents had to choose whether their children attend school in person or remotely. Of the school’s 377 enrolled students, 302 showed up in person Monday. Teachers and the school’s mascot, a blue owl, were there to greet the kids before they were screened for COVID-19 symptoms.