Holston View Elementary students return for new academic year with masks, temperature checks and other protections amid virus pandemic
Holston View Elementary
Back to school

Holston View Elementary students return for new academic year with masks, temperature checks and other protections amid virus pandemic

Bristol TN First Day of School 01

Holston View Elementary School program assistant Trey Arrington takes the temperature of first grader Cash Duty as he walks into the school with his mother, Nicolette, on Monday morning.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol TN First Day of School 02

Holston View Elementary School program assistant Trey Arrington takes the temperatures of students as they arrive for the first day of school in Bristol, Tennessee.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Although the faces of students returning to Holston View Elementary School on Monday were covered by a variety of masks, you could still see their eyes light up when Trey Arrington greeted them and took their temperature outside the school.

“Good morning, sunshine. I’ve missed you,” Arrington said to one child, smiling through his orange and white University of Tennessee Volunteers mask.

Bristol TN First Day of School 03

Students are greeted by their owl mascot as they arrive at Holston View Elementary School in Bristol, Tennessee on Monday morning. Monday was the first day of in-person classes for Bristol Tennessee Schools since they closed in the spring due to the ongoing pandemic.

Students in Bristol Tennessee City Schools actually started the 2020-21 school year Aug. 6, but all classes were held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Monday was the first day of in-person classes.

Arrington, the school’s program assistant, said he was ecstatic to see the students again, but he’d be just as excited if it was the first day of school under normal circumstances. For many returning students, it was the first time they’d seen teachers and staff in person since they left for spring break in March.

Bristol TN First Day of School 04

Students arrive at Holston View Elementary School in Bristol, Tennessee on Monday morning. Monday was the first day of in-person classes for Bristol Tennessee Schools since they closed in the spring due to the ongoing pandemic.

Six-year-old Madison Combs, who got to school a little earlier than her classmates, wore a “My Little Pony” mask as she waited outside the building. The first grader said she was excited to be back. Her mother, Crystal Combs, said she was also happy that her daughter is back in school. The first weeks of online lessons felt like a nightmare, she said.

“It was hard getting her to listen to me as a teacher and a parent,” Combs said. “Getting her to sit and pay attention was a struggle.”

Bristol TN First Day of School 05

Parents wait in line to drop their children off at Holston View Elementary School in Bristol, Tennessee on Monday morning. Monday was the first day of in-person classes for Bristol Tennessee Schools since they closed in the spring due to the ongoing pandemic.

Parents had to choose whether their children attend school in person or remotely. Of the school’s 377 enrolled students, 302 showed up in person Monday. Teachers and the school’s mascot, a blue owl, were there to greet the kids before they were screened for COVID-19 symptoms.

Principal Kristie Coleman stood beside Arrington, taking temperatures and giving masks to kids that didn’t have their own.

Bristol TN First Day of School 06

Holston View Elementary School Program Assistant Trey Arrington takes the temperatures of students as they arrive for the first day of school in Bristol, Tennessee.

“You are clear, sweet girl. We are ready for you,” Coleman said to one student after taking her temperature.

Prior to Monday, she said school officials prepared videos to let students and parents know about the new procedures designed to keep everyone safe. As a result, she said everything went well.

Bristol TN First Day of School 07

Holston View Elementary School student teacher Braidon Miller from King University takes the temperatures of students as they arrive for the first day of school in Bristol, Tennessee.

The principal added that she expected traffic to back up because of all the parents who chose to drop off their children, but it flowed smoothly.

Rebecca House, communications coordinator for BTCS, said she was impressed how many of the parents who dropped off their kids wore masks while they were in their cars.

“It wasn’t even a requirement,” House said.

lgreiss@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2512 | Twitter: @Leif_Greiss

