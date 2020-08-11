Holston Medical Group seeking volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial

A Tri-Cities physicians group is participating in the global clinical trial of a prospective COVID-19 vaccine and is seeking 500 local volunteers to participate.

Holston Medical Group announced Monday that its facilities in Bristol, Tennessee and Kingsport were selected to join the study being conducted by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE. The study is seeking about 250 volunteers at each local facility to study a vaccine for the novel coronavirus. There will be a total of about 30,000 participants worldwide.

More Information » Visit: www.holstonmedicalgroup.com/clinical-research » Or call 423-274-6367 in Bristol » Or 423-230-2436 in Kingsport

“I’ve been doing research for over 30 years. I’ve done hundreds of studies, and some of those medications have been life-changing. But I can’t think of a study that has the potential to have more impact on people’s lives that this study,” Dr. David Morin, HMG’s director of research, said in a phone interview Monday. “It’s also the psychological effect we would have if there is something that turns out to be effective, whichever company develops it, that can help people develop some resistance to getting this COVID virus.”

HMG has participated in more than 800 clinical trials since 1996 and has “extensive experience” with vaccines, Morin said.