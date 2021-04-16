Holston Medical Group announces new office, physicians

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Holston Medical Group recently moved its pediatric services to a new office at The Pinnacle in Bristol.
Bristol Pediatric Associates, located next to Just Jump, has begun seeing new patients, according to a news release. Doctors Thomas Makres, Jessica Hommel, Cassie Hudson and Lauren Stout provide services at the office, which cares for children of all ages.
The company will host a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 11 at 12:30 p.m. To join in the event, simply visit the Bristol Chamber Facebook page or the Bristol Pediatric Associates Facebook page.
Holston Medical Group also recently welcomed additional physicians to its facilities. Kelsey Stapleton, a Bristol native, has joined the primary care facility in Abingdon. Bristol native Amanda Campbell recently joined the gastroenterology office in Kingsport, HMG said.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!