BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol Virginia schools employee received the keys Friday to the Twin City’s first Holston Habitat for Humanity house constructed since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

Meghan Mangrum was all smiles at the Friday dedication ceremony for her new home on Glen Street in Bristol, Tenn.

“I had heard about this program a long time ago and I applied in July 2021 when they opened up applications. I waited awhile before I was accepted,” Mangrum said following the short ceremony. “This is just incredible.”

Mangrum said she and her sons had been renting before moving in with her mother.

“We’ve been living with her until this was finished,” she said.

Mangrum is an accounting clerk with the school division and has worked there seven years.

Holston Habitat board member Cathy Mullins said this project represents the 323rd house built by Holston Habitat and its cadre of volunteers and the 29th built in Bristol.

“Habitat’s program for homeowners in quite demanding,” Mullins said. “Meghan has put in over 250 hours of work on this house and other people’s homes – we call it sweat equity. “She has saved for her closing costs, taken home ownership classes and is learning how to manage a home.”

Mullins said many don’t understand the program as Habitat homeowners have a mortgage.

“It’s not just a house to lay your head down in. It is really setting the stage for this family moving forward. We couldn’t be more proud and we’re thrilled to be here,” Mullins said.

Under the program, community volunteers contributed over 2,000 construction hours toward this latest Habitat home. Many of them attended the dedication ceremony.

“We were unsure what the volunteer response would be given that this is the first home Holston Habitat has built in Bristol since before COVID,” Volunteer Manager, Mandy Penz said in a statement. “We have been overwhelmed by the community’s response on Meghan’s project and are excited to grow our construction program in Bristol.”

Funding for Meghan’s home build was provided by the estate of Marguerite Bell, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol team members, State Street United Methodist Church, and a gift made in memory of Jane and Landon Shipley. These contributions, coupled with the investment of 144 volunteers have resulted in a beautiful, well-built, energy-efficient home.