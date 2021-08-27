 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holly Help Spay and Neuter launches shoe drive fundraiser
0 comments

Holly Help Spay and Neuter launches shoe drive fundraiser

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

BRISTOL, Va. — Holly Help Spay and Neuter Fund is conducting a shoe drive to raise funds to help pay for spaying and neutering cats and dogs in the Tri-Cities region.

The drive will continue through Oct. 31. Holly Help will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes.

The shoes can be dropped off at Mountain Empire Comics, 31 6th St., Bristol, Tennessee.

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners. Funds2Orgs helps micro-entrepreneurs create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds are used to feed, clothe and house their families.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Sue Williams, founder of Holly Help. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for spaying and neutering cats and dogs, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US general details casualties in Afghanistan

Watch Now: Related Video

US general details casualties in Afghanistan

Watch Now: Related Video

US general details casualties in Afghanistan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

At least 4 acts have pulled from BR&RR over vax rules

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion organizers asked for patience Friday as they work through festival changes that have occurred over the past 48 hours, as at least four acts have withdrawn due to organizers not requiring fans to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts