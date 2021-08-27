Holly Help Spay and Neuter launches shoe drive fundraiser

BRISTOL, Va. — Holly Help Spay and Neuter Fund is conducting a shoe drive to raise funds to help pay for spaying and neutering cats and dogs in the Tri-Cities region.

The drive will continue through Oct. 31. Holly Help will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes.

The shoes can be dropped off at Mountain Empire Comics, 31 6th St., Bristol, Tennessee.

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners. Funds2Orgs helps micro-entrepreneurs create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds are used to feed, clothe and house their families.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Sue Williams, founder of Holly Help. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for spaying and neutering cats and dogs, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”