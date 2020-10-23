Holder seeking congressional seat to fight for working-class people

Holder, who is white, said he wants to address systemic racism, which he said is built into the U.S. government.

“Our whole government was founded by and for rich white men,” Holder said. “For many, many years, women couldn’t vote, minorities couldn’t vote. It’s always been in favor of rich, and I do emphasize the word rich white men.”

Holder said if elected to Congress he would be happy to serve on any commission that would allow him to address his priorities of human trafficking, poverty and systemic racism. He said he would also like to serve on the Foreign Affairs committee.

Holder also told the Bristol Herald Courier he has a master’s degree in ministry and doctorate in ministry from Spirit of Truth Institute. His campaign website states he has a doctorate in ministry from Spirit of Truth. However, the Spirit of Truth Institute is not accredited by any agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education or the Council for Higher Education Accreditation.

When contacted by the Bristol Herald Courier for comment, Holder said because Spirit of Truth Institute is a seminary it should not be held to the same standards as an academic institution.