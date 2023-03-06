BRISTOL, Tenn. — Holston Medical Group recently relocated its HMG Urgent Care at Bristol office to 350 Steeles Road, and began seeing patients there on Monday.

Located less than a mile from its previous location in HMG’s Sapling Grove Professional Building at 240 Medical Park Blvd., this new office is located on the Bristol Regional Medical Center campus. It offers patients with acute medical needs a cost-effective alternative to the emergency room, according to a written statement.

This relocation effort also opened space within HMG’s Sapling Grove office for access to new specialty services which will be announced in the coming months.

“HMG continues to expand access to primary and specialty care to help meet our community’s growing health care needs. This investment in a new location is just one way we are reinforcing our commitment to provide access to cost-effective, quality care that exceeds expectations and builds lasting relationships,” said Charles Bolick, MD, HMG Primary Care Physician and Chairman of the Board. “I know our providers and patients will enjoy the convenience of our new location.”

HMG’s Urgent Care at Bristol will treat non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries that require quick medical attention, but don’t require a trip to an emergency room. The facility is equipped with a state-of-the-art, onsite lab, and x-ray capabilities to help provide patients with prompt, effective treatments.

The new facility will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Sundays.

The staff includes Dr. Polly Billips, Dr. Brian Enriquez, physician’s assistant Laura Baker, family nurse practitioners Kimberly Crosby, Christina Danser, Linda Funk, Rebecca Smith, Stephanie Toney and nurse practitioner certified Callie Tankersley.

For more information on HMG Urgent Care at Bristol, or to schedule an appointment, call 423-990-2466.