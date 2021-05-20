 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
History tour brings WWII aircraft to Tri-Cities Airport
0 comments

History tour brings WWII aircraft to Tri-Cities Airport

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The sights, sounds and stories of World War II aviation will come to life this month when four planes that are part of the AirPower History Tour make an appearance at the Tri-Cities Airport.

The event, which will feature aircraft such as the B-29 Superfortress, a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman and the P-51 Mustang, will be open from 1-5 p.m. on May 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 26-29 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 30.

Access to the ramp is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 11 through 17 and free for children ages 10 and under.

Visitors will be able to view the aircraft up close, purchase rides and tour the B-29 cockpit.

The T-6 and PT-13 will offer rides each day. The P-51 will offer rides beginning at 1 p.m. May 28, the B-29 at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. May 29 and 9 a.m. May 30.

The event is presented by the Commemorative Air Force, which brings its AirPower History Tour to airports across North America every year.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Where are all the Uber and Lyft drivers?

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Where are all the Uber and Lyft drivers?

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Where are all the Uber and Lyft drivers?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts